Game of Thrones

New Photos From Game Of Thrones’ Latest Episode Show The Calm Before The Storm

April 24, 2019
Brittany
game-of-thrones-season-8-episode-3-photos

Game of Thrones is about to get serious with episode 3 of Season 8 around the corner.

The hotly-anticipated Battle of Winterfell is finally here, and HBO has debuted six new photos from the upcoming third episode of the show’s final season, set to debut on Sunday April 28.

The images don’t spoil the outcome of the battle or even really show much of the carnage that’s about to go down, but instead give us an eerie feeling of calmness before disaster is poised to strike. Who’s going to live or die when the battle happens? We have no idea, but we’re ready and willing to see how things shake out.

Jaime Lannister and Brienne are seen about to head into battle, poised ferociously before the fight comes to them.

game-of-thrones-season-8-episode-3-1

Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen are seen on a cliffside overlooking the battle, either before it begins or in the midst of it. Who knows what could be going through their minds at this time, especially after what they just learned?

game-of-thrones-season-8-episode-3-2

Varys and Tyrion Lannister are pictured in the crypts, deep in conversation.

game-of-thrones-season-8-episode-3-3

Jon Snow (or should we say Aegon Targaryen?) looks dazed here, which probably isn’t a good sign.

game-of-thrones-season-8-episode-3-4

Sansa Stark is sitting with what appear to be tears in her eyes, apparently waiting for things to go down, and we don’t like that look on her face one bit. Hopefully she isn’t mourning anyone’s death—especially anyone in her family.

game-of-thrones-season-8-episode-3-5

There’s only a few days left to go until all of it plays out in real time. We’re still not too sure who will end up seated on the Iron Throne, but we do have a few theories on who it could potentially be. Be sure to check out our Game of Thrones power rankings for our forecast on who could take the throne.

Get ready for one of the biggest, most exciting parts of Game of Thrones when Episode 3 debuts on Sunday, April 28.


