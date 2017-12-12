Share This: Expand Your Game Of Thrones Knowledge With These Season 7 Blu-ray Extras Matt

Sansa Stark herself, Sophie Turner, recently revealed that the final season of Game of Thrones isn’t expected until 2019. But fret not, Westeros fans, Season 7 is out on Blu-ray and DVD today, and it’s packed with bonus features that should fill that Pentos-sized void in your life.

Here’s a breakdown of all the best goodies it comes with:

1. Tales from the Cloth Boss

Costume designer Michele Clapton, winner of three Primetime Emmys for her efforts on Thrones, breaks down her motivations and inspirations of her Season 7 designs. Why do the Starks wear so much embroidery? Michele has answers.

2. SFX Spotlight

The mastermind behind the special effects in Game of Thrones; Sam Conway gives a behind the scenes look at his groundbreaking (literally) work. From pyrotechnics to engineering, blood to snot Conway discusses how he brings the ambitious visions of Benioff and Weiss to life.

3. The Music Behind The Magic

Ever find yourself humming that catchy theme song? Did your pulse rise in the Battle of the Bastards? Composer Ramin Djawadi discusses how he uses music to tell the story and guide the audience, either down the right road, or the wrong.

4. Dany Goes To Dragonstone

Epic, grandiose and gothic, take a closer look at the intricacies involved in the monumental event of Dany arriving to (an empty?!) Dragonstone.

5. Northern Fights

One last mission north of The Wall? Sure why not. Episode 6 featured hundreds of extras, freezing cold weather, fake ice, real ice and plenty of dragon fire. Director Alan Taylor discusses how he controlled the chaos in the frosty north.

6. Ice and Fire Unite

Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke take a closer look at the hottest incestual hookup of 2017. The expansive cast reacts to the family politics involved in such a risky union.

Winter is here, so settle in, pull up a blanket and spend some time with your favourite Lords and Ladies. The Game of Thrones Season 7 Blu-ray/Digital HD and DVD is available now. To celebrate this momentous event, we travelled beyond The Wall for an ppic Game of Thrones tour. Check it out below.