Maisie Williams Just Dished On Her Final Game Of Thrones Scene

Since filming her final scenes in July, Maisie Williams has officially moved on from Game of Thrones—look no further than her manicured hands for evidence of that. “I’ve had my fingernails painted for three weeks,” she told The Guardian in a new interview. “That’s how far out of the show I am. It really feels like a long time ago.”

She admits the HBO hit is “still very much a part of my life,” thanks to her strong bonds with her former co-stars. But after portraying Arya (officially pronounced Arr-ya, not Arr-ee-ya, as the actress said she prefers) Stark for a total of eight seasons, she was ready for the story to be over.

“I got to the end and I didn’t want more. I had exhausted every possible piece of Arya. And this season was quite big for me. I had a lot more to do,” she said. “Mainly because there’s just less characters now, so everyone’s got more to do.”

Wading just a touch deeper, but careful not to spoil anything, Williams told the outlet that her final scene was “beautiful. I ended on the perfect scene. I was alone—shocker! Arya’s always bloody alone. But I was alone and I had watched a lot of other people wrap. I knew the drill, I had seen the tears and heard the speeches.”

She, too, gave an unplanned speech as she wrapped—”in that moment I realized what the show meant to me”—then appropriately marked the occasion with a nice meal and “a lot of sake.”

The eighth and final season of Game of Thrones premieres on HBO sometime in 2019.