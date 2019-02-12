Share This: In The Lost Game Of Thrones Script, Sansa Stark Was Queen Brittany

Game of Thrones fans pride themselves on knowing everything they can about the enigmatic series. But did they know that Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) was meant to be queen in the show’s original pilot?

That’s a pretty big bombshell to just drop on you like that, but it’s true! In an early script, Sansa was mother Catelyn Stark’s main choice to become queen of all of Westeros—if only Catelyn could convince Ned Stark to allow his daughter to marry human scum person Joffrey Baratheon.

The script finds Ned pooh-poohing Baratheon (again, because he’s trash) to his wife: “I’ll refuse him. I’m a northman. I belong here, not down south in that rats’ nest they call a capital.”

“He would make our daughter Queen,” pleads Catelyn.

“Is that what you want for her? A pretty crown to wear?” Ned spits back. But he’s clearly not seeing the bigger picture. Think of all the power the queen has in Game of Thrones. That’s kind of the point of the whole thing, isn’t it? To rule?

As you’re likely well aware (spoiler alert!), Catelyn did far less plotting for her daughter to become queen, and Sansa didn’t end up marrying Joffrey, who actually had his head cut off instead of getting the life he wanted.

The Huffington Post managed to unearth the script, which revealed the Sansa switch and a host of other changes, at Texas A&M’s Cushing Memorial Library. Writer George R.R. Martin has been submitting old copies of his manuscripts to the library for 20 years, so it’s a veritable treasure trove of riches for fans of Martin and his masterful fantasy writing.

Other gems in the original script include changes to the tone of Khal Drogo and Daenerys Targaryen’s relationship, and a drunk scene with Jon Snow where he gets a little rowdy and embarrasses himself.

From these tidbits alone, it’s safe to say we could have been looking at a much, much different Game of Thrones than the one we got. And while it could have been cool to see Sansa Stark as queen, we’re much more interested in what Season 8 is about to bring us when it debuts on April 14.



