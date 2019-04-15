Share This: Kit Harington Weighs In On Jon Snow’s Latest Shocking Discovery Jon

As we explained last week, Game of Thrones is famous for its shocks. In last night’s season premiere, Jon Snow (Kit Harington) experienced the latest example—when Samwell Tarley (John Bradley) revealed that his parents are Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark, a claim with downright incestuous implications. “Not only does he find out who his mother is, but also that he’s related to the person he’s in love with,” Harington explained to Entertainment Weekly. “It’s hard for any actor to play. It’s not a two-hour movie, but eight seasons of playing a character who’s finding out.”

In the playing of this crucial scene, Harington had to recognize that Jon was in a somewhat volatile, irrational state. “With Jon, it’s about what he says, ‘You’re telling me my father lied to me? My father, the most honourable man I’ve known my entire life, you’re saying that?’ For that moment, Samwell is nothing to him. Jon would disown this friend and beat him up if he was trying to lie to him about this. He’s quite threatening: ‘You’re telling me this, you better be f**king right’… that was the way to play that scene I think. I hope it was.”

As for Jon’s newfound claim to the Iron Throne, Harington is impressed by his character’s indifference. “That’s the thing I love about Jon, his purity,” the actor explained. “He doesn’t f**king want it. He doesn’t want that f**king information. He doesn’t want to know. He has no ambition for the throne. He’s never wanted that.”

The eighth and final season of Game of Thrones continues Sundays on HBO Canada.



