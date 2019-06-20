Share This: Game Of Thrones’ Stars Found An Ingenious Use For Jaime Lannister’s Prosthetic Hand Brittany

What do you do with a golden prosthetic hand once it’s outlived its usefulness? Fill it with fruit, of course!

At least, that’s what Game of Thrones co-stars Lena Headey and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau did on the set during Season 8. Coster-Waldau took to Instagram with a look at just some of the antics your favourite Game of Thrones stars got up to between takes.

After Jaime got his prosthetic arm following a violent stabbing right in his appendage, it became something of a defining characteristic for the Lannister. But the fake hand served a purpose outside of filming, too, hilariously enough. The real fake hand prop actually featured a special flap that lifts up, which Headey and Coster-Waldau decided to make use of between, you know, meeting their ends in the final season.

Coster-Waldau’s hilarious image of the hand being filled to the brim with delicious, fruity snacks that the cast presumably enjoyed after filming some particularly difficult scenes definitely makes light of the seriousness of those final few episodes.

“I finally got our ‘fruity hand of Queen’ into production,” Headey joked, showing off her new fruit bowl. Functional and fancy! We love a creative queen. “Should be on Amazon anytime now.”

Headey recently revealed something shocking about her time in Game of Thrones as well. Originally, the actress had filmed a miscarriage scene for the final season. She referred to it as a “traumatic, great moment” for the character, and it could have changed so much about the way the show’s final moments played out. We may never know how the actual scene went, but the thought that we missed out is still a bit disappointing.

At least we still have these silly peeks behind the scenes from one of the biggest TV shows of all time. And if this craziness is what they’re showing us, who knows what they’re leaving out?



