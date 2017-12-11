Share This: Watch An Army Of Journalists Travel Beyond The Wall For An Epic Game Of Thrones Tour Cherylann

Winter is here, and with it comes the release of Game of Thrones: The Complete Seventh Season on Blu-ray and DVD—just in time for nesting season.

In celebration of the Blu-ray and DVD release, HBO gathered an army of journalists from around the world and set out on an epic journey across the landscapes of Iceland. With the guidance of Inspired by Iceland and Game Of Thrones’ locations manager, Einar Sveinn Thordarson, the group was able to travel through the North and South of Iceland safe from Wildlings and White Walkers.

To the common folk, it is known that GoT takes up residency in Belfast for a large majority of shooting. However, Iceland has been a key player in recreating George R.R. Martin’s mythical world Beyond the Wall. Filming locations include Mance Rayder’s Wilding camp, the base of the wall (or what’s left of it), the canyon where Jon Snow captures a White Walker for Cersei, the path to the Bloody Gate, East Watch By The Sea, the waterfall in Meereen where Drogon torched a little boy and his goats, and the cave where Jon Snow did that thing with his tongue.

Pending weather conditions, filming locations in Reykjavik, Aukeyri, Hvolsvöllur, and Þórsmörk can be accessed by locals and visitors by foot or 4X4, with local tourism companies offering day trips led by GoT experts and insiders. The Viking Tour in Aukeyri includes a visit to the Waterfall of the Gods (Goðafoss) and details on where the actors favour spending their time during filming.

For a sneak peek of what your next GoT inspired trip to Iceland could look like, watch the video below for an inside look at shooting locations with exclusive commentary from locations manager, Einar Sveinn Thordarson.

Game of Thrones: The Complete Seventh Season is available now on Blu-Ray and DVD complete with over an hour of extras. Be sure to add it to your holiday wish list for all your binge-watching pleasures.