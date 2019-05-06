Share This: Gwendoline Christie Is Heartbroken After Last Night’s Game Of Thrones Jon

Even before last night’s episode of Game of Thrones, the relationship between Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) and Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie) was weirdly complicated, encompassing an evolution from enemies to allies. However, it wasn’t until last night that they consummated their romantic relationship, an important step for both characters—that also proved to be bittersweet.

“I went through a whole thought process looking at it from many different angles and thought the writing is very good here,” Christie told Entertainment Weekly. “This is what makes a character three dimensional, truly. It gives her the agency to explore all the different elements of her life. She’s not just a woman who can fight incredibly well and doesn’t have any need for anything else. She is a woman, she’s a human, she fights brilliantly, she also has some desire of companionship and sensual love.”

On a less positive note, the couple’s breakthrough turns out to be short-lived, as Jamie heads back to Cersei Lannister, leaving Gwendoline Christie feeling very real sense of sadness for her character. “I was so upset for her,” she said. “I know it’s just a character and I’m an actor who’s lucky to do her job. It’s so heartbreaking. But it’s life, isn’t it? Life is heartbreaking. I never assumed they would be together. I didn’t think that would happen. And now I can feel a million hearts breaking… women don’t have to be defined by their partner and that’s good, but my god! That’s Game of Thrones, isn’t it? Just when you think things are going to go well, it punches you harder than ever in the guts.”

