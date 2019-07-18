Share This: HBO Didn’t Submit Gwendoline Christie For Emmy Consideration, So She Did It Herself Brittany

What do you do when you aren’t submitted as a nominee for the 2019 Emmy Awards? You submit yourself, of course.

That’s what Game of Thrones star Gwendoline Christie did after she found out that HBO itself hadn’t sent her name along for consideration. The star decided to go ahead and do it for herself, because you know what? Sometimes, you’ve got to be your own biggest cheerleader. So that’s exactly what Brienne of Tarth herself did.

The actress, who was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, could hardly contain her excitement when she took to social media to react to the news, which was absolutely adorable.

HBO confirmed to CBS News that it had actually submitted Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, and Lena Headey for consideration. Well, it turns out, every single one of these amazing women ended up receiving nominations, including Christie herself, who had to take matters into her own hands.

Christie wasn’t the only one to do so out of the Game of Thrones crew, as Alfie Allen (Theon Greyjoy) and Carice van Houten (Melisandre) also followed in her footsteps—and received nominations as well. According to The Hollywood Reporter, this means each actor had to submit the $225 entry fee to have their nominations considered.

While it apparently isn’t that uncommon to do this, it’s still a whole mood that Christie and her Game of Thrones compatriots (even those who submitted themselves) all ended up in the running. And while actors submitting their own nominations may not be a rarity, the actors actually winning them after doing so is actually quite rare, says THR.

Now, we play the waiting game. Which of the Game of Thrones stars will take home the Emmy at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards? We’ll find out when the ceremony airs on September 22.