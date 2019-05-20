How do you want to login to your Space account?

Game of Thrones

That Weird, Whiny Little Kid From Game Of Thrones Is Hot Now

May 20, 2019
Brittany
game-of-thrones-finale-robin-arryn

Talk about a massive glow-up.

You may remember Game of Thrones’ Robin Arryn (Lino Facioli) as a whiny, obnoxious little kid. See Exhibit A below.

game-of-thrones-finale-robin-arryn-1

Robin Arryn, in case you forgot, is the son of the late Lysa Arryn and Lord of the Vale. Previously, he was seen drinking breastmilk far past an age anyone found appropriate, throwing enormous fits, and being one of the weirdest kids you’ve ever seen in the Game of Thrones universe—and given the amount of odd characters in Westeros, that’s saying something.

As it turns out, however, the actor who plays Robin spent a lot of time between scenes on Game of Thrones, well, growing up. He appeared in the final episode on Sunday, May 19 for a brief moment, and fans absolutely noticed.

Actually, the whole internet noticed that Facioli’s gotten really good-looking. It appears this is a classic case of “Longbottoming,” a phenomenon that’s named after Matthew Lewis, the actor who played Neville Longbottom in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in 2001. It’s more common than you might think.

Once appearing as a chubby little kid who you never quite thought would amount to much, he very quickly grew into one seriously hot wizard. Now, it appears Robin Arryn has gone through a similar change—and fans are seriously thirsting over him.

Yep, it may seem hard to believe, but that’s the same frustrating little child from the Vale that we all wished we could shut up every time he came on screen. It looks like the final season and episode of Game of Thrones was full of strange and mysterious surprises, after all.

We’re just glad that after playing one of the show’s most irritating characters, Facioli got a chance to slide in and show us he was the one having the last laugh—with those looks—after all.


