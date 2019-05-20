Share This: That Weird, Whiny Little Kid From Game Of Thrones Is Hot Now Brittany

Talk about a massive glow-up.

You may remember Game of Thrones’ Robin Arryn (Lino Facioli) as a whiny, obnoxious little kid. See Exhibit A below.

Robin Arryn, in case you forgot, is the son of the late Lysa Arryn and Lord of the Vale. Previously, he was seen drinking breastmilk far past an age anyone found appropriate, throwing enormous fits, and being one of the weirdest kids you’ve ever seen in the Game of Thrones universe—and given the amount of odd characters in Westeros, that’s saying something.

As it turns out, however, the actor who plays Robin spent a lot of time between scenes on Game of Thrones, well, growing up. He appeared in the final episode on Sunday, May 19 for a brief moment, and fans absolutely noticed.

Definitely didn’t expect my morning to start off like this #GOThttps://t.co/jKxVPZNB5R via @TVGuide — Lino Facioli (@Lino_Facioli) May 20, 2019

Actually, the whole internet noticed that Facioli’s gotten really good-looking. It appears this is a classic case of “Longbottoming,” a phenomenon that’s named after Matthew Lewis, the actor who played Neville Longbottom in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in 2001. It’s more common than you might think.

Once appearing as a chubby little kid who you never quite thought would amount to much, he very quickly grew into one seriously hot wizard. Now, it appears Robin Arryn has gone through a similar change—and fans are seriously thirsting over him.

How excited was the kid who plays Robyn Arryn when they told him he’d be back for the series finale and also hot now #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/mPf6dWFvmv — Ruth Kinane (@ruthiekinane) May 20, 2019

Oooooh robin arryn pic.twitter.com/FcVv52l4Pg — CINEMA 505 (@CINEMA505) May 20, 2019

Robin Arryn got himself a Jonas Brothers haircut and looks like he’s about to start the most popular boy band in Westeros #GameOfThonesFinale pic.twitter.com/8qwxDUZo79 — Brittany (@_ladyliberty) May 20, 2019

stop i cannot allow myself to think that Robin Arryn is hot right now #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/MmVwsKjYuF — 𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐱 𝐥𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐥𝐨𝐤𝐢 ४ (@grimescallies) May 20, 2019

So happy to log on this morning and discover I’m not alone in my surprise over Robin Arryn pulling a Neville Longbottom in time for the last installment — Meredith Clark (@MeredithLClark) May 20, 2019

Neville Longbottom : I had the best glowup

Robin Arryn : Hold my beer#GameOfThrones#GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/eqWvv5d4Lr — Monica Zakaria (@MonicaZakaria2) May 20, 2019

Like if you didn’t know it was Lord Robin Arryn #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/GoOpZxqYsm — Rithwik (@pure_blood) May 20, 2019

Yep, it may seem hard to believe, but that’s the same frustrating little child from the Vale that we all wished we could shut up every time he came on screen. It looks like the final season and episode of Game of Thrones was full of strange and mysterious surprises, after all.

We’re just glad that after playing one of the show’s most irritating characters, Facioli got a chance to slide in and show us he was the one having the last laugh—with those looks—after all.



