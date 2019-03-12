Share This: Emilia Clarke’s Reaction To The Game Of Thrones Finale Has Us Worried For Daenerys Brittany

For most of the Game of Thrones cast, discussing the series finale has been something of a “game” all its own.

Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark) spoiled the ending for fiancé Joe Jonas, while Kit Harington (Jon Snow) spilled the beans for wife Rose Leslie (Ygritte), which resulted in her refusing to speak to him. But it’s Emilia Clarke’s reaction to how the story will end up drawing to a close that has us concerned. Is Clarke’s character, the Mother of Dragons herself, Daenerys Targaryen, facing an unexpectedly dark end?

Speaking to Press Association, Clarke says she wandered around London for “three hours, aimlessly” after reading through Season 8’s script.

“It might as well have been raining and I would’ve just walked in it not knowing what to do,” she said, comparing the fear she felt facing going into the final phase of the show to how she felt during her first day on set. She emphasised that there were “loads of tears” as she worked through the sadness and filmed her final scenes as Dany.

“That was the moment I realised that alcohol can also be a depressant,” she said. “I was kind of nursing a glass of wine going, ‘I don’t know why I’m not getting any happier from this.'”

Given that Dany has been a fan-favourite character for her grit, ability to overcome the impossible, and those bad-ass dragons, it’s difficult to think about an ending that isn’t as positive as it could be for the Targaryen queen. She’s already lost her previous lover Khal Drogo, her only son, and is about to experience another brutal blow if the show’s going to go the way we think it will.

When the Season 8 trailer finally debuted, Harington teased a “sledgehammer” coming for Jon Snow, which will affect Dany in the same way. Without spoiling anything for those who haven’t read the books, Game of Thrones readers will know what to look for here, and let’s just say Dany and Jon’s relationship wasn’t exactly written in the stars.

Is that what could have Emilia in tears about the whole thing, or is there something darker afoot? Will we have to say an emotional goodbye to our flaxen-haired freedom fighter?



