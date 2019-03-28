Share This: Game Of Thrones’ Final Books Could Pull Inspiration From TV Series, Says George R.R. Martin Brittany

For the longest time, Game of Thrones fans who have read the original books were in the know about what would happen next on HBO’s TV adaptation.

According to George R.R. Martin, the inverse could soon be true when he debuts his final novels in the series. Speaking to Rolling Stone, Martin revealed that the final two volumes of the A Song of Ice and Fire saga could indeed be influenced by the show this time, and not the other way around.

“I’ve been so slow with these books,” he said. “The major points of the ending will be things I told them five or six years ago.” He isn’t exaggerating. Fans have been waiting for the sixth instalment of the series ever since 2011 saw the release of A Dance with Dragons. There’s also a seventh book on the way as well, but given that it’s taken this long to finish the sixth, fans have been wondering if they’ll ever see the ending to the novels any time soon, let alone in this lifetime.

“There may also be changes, and there’ll be a lot added,” Martin continued.

HBO’s vision of Game of Thrones has had to veer off in nearly completely different directions to form some sort of conclusion, which likely would not have been how Martin planned on ending his original novel series. The idea that Martin is now having the series inspire his books instead of the opposite being true is intriguing to say the least.

Right now, Martin has stated he doesn’t know how HBO plans to end the series, as he “hasn’t read the scripts,” so it appears he could be watching along and writing as the show’s events transpire, or at the very least poring over the scripts as we speak to finally deliver that sixth book to fans.

The final season of Game of Thrones is set to begin airing this April, and some of its biggest stars have been sharing the ending with their loved ones—they can’t wait to spill the beans. If only we could have been a fly on the wall during those conversations—like when Sophie Turner spoiled the ending for fiancé Joe Jonas. Look, we want some insight on how this show is going to end, too!

For now, it looks like we’ll all still be waiting for the dragons to come flying home when the final season of Game of Thrones debuts on April 14.



