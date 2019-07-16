Share This: Game of Thrones Is Still A Dominant Force At The Emmys Jon

When this year’s Primetime Emmy nominations were announced earlier today, a number of series (including Bravo’s Killing Eve) performed impressively, but they were no match for Game of Thrones. Now that the long-running series has finally come to an end, the Emmys have one last chance to celebrate its many accomplishments—and they got the ball rolling with an impressive 33 nods. This isn’t the first time the series has made a strong impression with Emmy voters, but some nominees have had better luck than others. With that in mind, let’s consider the show’s track record in five key categories.

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

One of the show’s standout performers, Emilia Clarke received her fourth Emmy nomination this morning, but she’s still patiently waiting for her first win.

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Kit Harington has suffered fewer Emmy defeats than Clarke—this is only his second nomination—but he will also be vying for his first statuette.

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

This is where it starts to get interesting. Game of Thrones has not one, not two, but three nominees in this category, including first-timer Alfie Allen, second-timer Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, and eighth-timer Peter Dinklage, who has three previous wins under his belt—and a viable shot at a fourth.

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Emmy voters went even further in this category, nominating four Game of Thrones cast members for a single award. Gwendoline Christie and Sophie Turner are being honoured for the first time, Maisie Williams for the second time, and Lena Headey for the fifth time, a fact that makes her the sentimental favourite.

Outstanding Drama Series

Nominated in this category for the ninth consecutive year, Game of Thrones has a chance to tie four other series (Hill Street Blues, L.A. Law, Mad Men, The West Wing) with a record fourth wins in this category.

The Primetime Emmy Awards will be presented on Sunday, September 14.