Game Of Thrones Fans React To That Daenerys Twist

The penultimate episode of Game of Thrones was positively filled to the brim with carnage, and its loyal fans were there every step of the way to make their thoughts on what went down known across social media.

After a tumultuous season where Jon Snow couldn’t even pet Ghost while saying goodbye, viewers spotted a coffee cup on set, and Arya had her first sex scene, it was going to be tough to figure out where the show might go next.

But you can bet the Game of Thrones showrunners were up to something completely wacky when writing “The Bells,” and as the episode’s events unfolded, fans were absolutely feeling some type of way about what took place—mostly, the actions taken by one fan favourite character: Daenerys. Yes, our Mother of Dragons snapped, and people were left with some truly mixed reactions.

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for Episode 5 of Game of Thrones Season 8.

It’s far too late in the game to avoid a major character death, and “The Bells” delivered that with Lord Varys being killed off. Yes, everyone’s favourite snitch ended up betraying Daenerys, and for that she decided it was time for him to pay.

After being collected from his chambers, he was brought to Dany, where she waited with her single remaining dragon, Drogon, and let rip with a “dracarys.” Of course, he scribbled down one last secret before it was time to go—drama ’til the end, and that’s why Varys has always been such an interesting character.

R.I.P to Lord Varys First of his name King of the Messy Bitches Who Live For Drama Master of Whispers Father of Spiders Lord of the Tea Trees and Shady Pines The One True Protector of the Realm#GameOfThrones #TheLastWar pic.twitter.com/hLj0T0yqOw — BESOK KULIAH!! (@ifhatemyself__) May 13, 2019

R.I.P Varys in your own little way you were a real one #DemThrones #GoT pic.twitter.com/qSH9bnKIlf — Lisa (@LeFemaleDon) May 13, 2019

I truly appreciate Varys’ commitment to being messy and petty. RIP to a real messy Queen. The Seven Kingdoms will never forget this icon.😔 #DemThrones #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/CS0oJjRCXs — Olivia Broussard (@OliviaBroussar1) May 13, 2019

Varys sending a mass email to everyone in Westeros telling them about Jon’s patrimony #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/n0pUmoCkyM — 😑 (@Valverde____Out) May 13, 2019

Messy knowing the consequence of being that messy is death. An ICON!!! pic.twitter.com/RYPb5uJPA2 — Angelica Pickles (@LoudAndBitchy) May 13, 2019

But Dany wasn’t finished with her dragons after burning Varys to a crisp. No, she had much more to do after that after seeing Missandei executed. After looking particularly angry and flustered on last week’s episode, she decided it was time to absolutely decimate the whole of King’s Landing as well.

Despite the episode’s titular bells ringing out that signalled the surrender of those still inhabiting the area, Dany annihilated women, children, Lannister soldiers in the progress of surrendering, and basically everyone else with one simple order to her dragon. You already know that order. And with that, Arya was able to escape, but…not anyone else, really. As you can imagine, this major shift in behaviour from Dany shocked viewers, who responded in turn with a whole bushel of memes that communicated their shock (and others’ unbothered reactions).

Dany rejoining the Starks after taking down King’s Landing like pic.twitter.com/UYBxkvmhTc — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) May 13, 2019

missandei, in heaven looking at kings landing. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/mjBFEdbM0z — Justin Jay, Conclave Liasion 💚💙💛 (@_DubzyWubzy_) May 13, 2019

#gameofthrones

me: dany won’t murder all these innocent people they rang the bells we’re all good!!! dany: (: dracarys me: pic.twitter.com/OVGjw8wT8S — madz🦋✨💫 (@maddyackerburg) May 13, 2019

That twist (and a few others, like the fate of Jaime and Cersei Lannister) had fans up in arms—some lamented that the writers were “destroying the show,” while others simply lauded the season’s direction.

All the haters should just go to sleep. That episode was phenomenal. I’m sick of people’s negativity. Get outta here. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/XBDqjDBJWi — Seth Nelson (@RealSethNelson) May 13, 2019

Us spending the last 10 years of our lives emotionally attached to a TV show only for the writers to just give us the worst ending possible. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/CNcmVm4H0S — Caleb (@CalebKesler) May 13, 2019

Waiting all these years for main character deaths and we see stone crushing them. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/Vh76HcdKBG — Shay (@shayycs) May 13, 2019

So you all just going to act like you didn’t see this coming? Danys been whack from the start and you’re all fools if you didn’t think this was going to happen #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/GMQdOKXPWf — clara maxwell (@claramaxwell99) May 13, 2019

It's difficult to tell where the show will go from here, but we know one thing's for sure. Next week's episode will finally give us the ruler who will sit atop the Iron Throne, but at what cost? On Sunday, May 19 Game of Thrones will be coming to a close, and we can't wait to see who emerges from the gory battles unscathed to rule. You can bet it's going to be one hell of a closer.






