Wait, Is This How The Game Of Thrones Books Will Actually End?

With Game of Thrones Season 8 in the rear-view mirror, fans are looking forward to the day when creator George R.R. Martin finally continues the rest of his A Song of Ice and Fire book series.

Previously, the writer had taken to his blog to discuss potential endings for the saga, where he addressed the million dollar question: “How will it all end?”

According to actor Isaac Hempstead Wright, who portrayed Bran Stark, it looks like the books could end up being nearly the same as the show’s ending.

Warning: This post contains major spoilers for the series finale of Game of Thrones.

As it turns out, it seems the books could end, well, nearly the same as the show did, with Bran on the Iron Throne (technically, since there is no more Iron Throne).

“David [Benioff] and Dan [Weiss] told me there were two things George R.R. Martin had planned for Bran, and that was the Hodor revelation, and that he would be king,” he told HBO in an interview running down his reaction to Bran becoming king and other facets of the finale.

“So that’s pretty special to be directly involved in something that is part of George’s vision. It was a really nice way to wrap it up.”

When Martin spoke about his ending, he said something very specific in response to people asking about how things could wrap up.

“I hear people asking…The same ending as the show? Different? Well…yes. And no. And yes. And no. And yes. And no. And yes,” wrote Martin.

“I am working in a very different medium than David and Dan, never forget. They had six hours for this final season,” continued Martin. “I expect these last two books of mine will fill 3,000 manuscript pages between them before I’m done…and if more pages and chapters and scenes are needed, I’ll add them.”

Wright’s comments on Bran’s ending seem to indicate that Martin has been planning for Bran to end up as king all along, which could forecast a similar conclusion for the books. Does this mean Wright just clued us in to what could really happen when the books are finally available?

