Share This: Sorry, That Game Of Thrones Spinoff For Arya Isn’t Happening Brittany

Now that Game of Thrones is over, it’s hard to believe that we won’t be gathering around the TV each Sunday to see what’s going on in Westeros. The inevitable water cooler discussion on Monday was part of the fun, too.

It’s even harder to believe that, according to HBO programming president Casey Bloys, there won’t be any sort of direct sequel or spinoff exploring what happens following the series finale emerging later down the line.

Warning: This post contains major spoilers for the series finale of Game of Thrones.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Bloys fielded questions on whether or not there might be any sort of sequel or spinoff in the works for the show, especially since the end of the series set one up perfectly for one of its characters. Arya (who did not kill Cersei, despite Maisie Williams wanting it to happen) set off on her own to explore the lands west of Westeros.

“Part of it is, I do want this show—this Game of Thrones, Dan and David’s show—to be its own thing,” said Bloys. “I don’t want to take characters from this world that they did beautifully and put them off into another world with someone else creating it. I want to let it be the artistic piece they’ve got. That’s one of the reasons why I’m not trying to do the same show over. George has a massive, massive world; there are so many ways in. That’s why we’re trying to do things that feel distinct—and to not try and redo the same show. That’s probably one of the reasons why, right now, a sequel or picking up any of the other characters doesn’t make sense for us.”

With an ending that didn’t exactly please viewers, prompting fans to sign a petition asking for the final season to be “remade,” this news comes as a bit of a frustrating blow for those looking for more out of their favourite characters. With the unexpected death of Daenerys, Bran having been crowned king, and Sansa sharing the role with him as Queen of the North, the show seemed to wrap up quite tidily, but people still aren’t happy.

An Arya-centric spin-off is one that fans have been clamouring for since she set sail to explore the rest of Westeros, but unfortunately that doesn’t appear to be in the cards now. There’s still one thing to be excited for, however, and that’s the fact that George R.R. Martin is still hard at work on the next books in the A Song of Ice and Fire series, which means you don’t have to say goodbye to your favourite characters just yet. There’s still more to come, at least for some of them. If you’re still grieving the loss of one of your favourite shows, that’s something to take solace in. Know that we’re right there with you, too.



