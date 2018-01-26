Share This: ‘Wonder Woman’ Got Zero Oscar Nominations And Here’s What Gal Gadot Has To Say Jon

Wonder Woman has all kinds of superpowers, but winning Oscars isn’t one of them—not this year anyway. While many fans of the superhero genre believed this was the film that might finally break through and receive some recognition from the Academy, Wonder Woman was completely shut out when the Oscar nominations were announced on Tuesday morning. In response, some fans voiced their frustration, and it sounds like Gal Gadot appreciates the support.

“I was very moved and touched by the feedback of all the people that were disappointed that Wonder Woman wasn’t nominated,” she said in response. “But we certainly never did the movie for that. I think that you can’t have it all. We’ve done this movie and it was received in such an amazing, wonderful way, and we want to stay humble and grateful, and we’re going to have another movie, so who knows? Maybe the next one!”

As Gadot correctly points out, Wonder Woman enjoyed off-the-charts commercial success—it was the third highest-grossing film of 2017—an outcome that would have been almost impossible to achieve if the filmmakers took bold, Oscar-worthy risks. In other words, there’s no need for fans to mourn. After all, they have a sequel to look forward to, arriving in theatres November 1, 2019. Check out the trailer for the original below.