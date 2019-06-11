Share This: Elsa’s Powers Need To Save The Realm In Frozen 2 Trailer Trey

“We have always feared Elsa’s powers were too much for this world. Now we must hope they are enough,” says the frightened troll, Pabbie, to Elsa, Anna, and the rest of the gang in the new preview for Frozen 2. The official trailer has arrived, and now, it looks like Elsa’s going to be saving the world. And it looks like it’s not just the present, but the past, that’ll be terrorising our merry band of protagonists. Let’s truly hope that Elsa is enough when the film comes out in November.

The trailer finds Elsa, Anna, Olaf, and Kristoff on a journey to stop some kind of evil. What exactly it is, we’re not sure. But it looks terrifying. Elsa tries to use her ice powers to stop a giant wave, only to fail, fall under water, and come face to face with an evil-looking literal sea horse.

Pabbie lets Elsa know that the past isn’t exactly what it seems, and as we’re left to think about this philosophical nugget, we see the gang travelling across vastly different lands encountering pink fires, gigantic walls of fog split by ice powers, and gigantic rocky trolls. Anna utters the last line in the trailer with conviction to the troll when asked to watch out for Elsa. “I won’t let anything happen to her,” she says, furrowing her brow.

The teaser trailer for Frozen 2 was let (it) go in February, and it gave a glimpse at the vast land of Arendelle. There are two new cast members who will play mysterious new roles: Westworld‘s Evan Rachel Wood and Sterling K. Brown of This Is Us.

Watch Elsa’s powers working on overload in the official Frozen 2 trailer up above.



