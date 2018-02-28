How do you want to login to your Space account?

Fox Keeps Expanding Its Plans For Superheroes, Including Silver Surfer

February 28, 2018
Jon
Silver Surfer

With films like Deadpool and Logan, Fox has established itself as the home of edgy superhero movies that are definitely not for kids. According to The Hollywood Reporter, this is creating some uncertainty for all those waiting to see what happens if/when Disney’s acquisition of the studio gets finalized. For the time being, producers and filmmakers are “going 100 miles per hour” to get ambitious superhero projects off the ground at Fox.

In addition to this year’s Deadpool 2 (May 18) and X-Men: Dark Phoenix (November 2), the studio is actively working on a Deadpool spin-off (X-Force), the horror-themed New Mutants, and movies revolving around Doctor Doom, Gambit, and Silver Surfer.

According to Brian Michael Bendis, who’s currently writing an X-Men script for Deadpool director Tim Miller, reassuring (if possibly inaccurate) words have been spoken behind-the-scenes. “It does not affect this project in any way, shape or form is what I was told,” he said of the Disney deal. “At least at the moment, it’s certainly decisions over my pay-grade if it ends up doing so.”

While the eventual outcome of this deal is still a mystery, the filmmakers have no choice but to focus on the task at hand. “They have to proceed as business as usual in case the merger doesn’t go through,” said an agent with clients working on projects at Fox, while a studio insider acknowledges that Marvel properties are playing an unusually prominent role in the studio’s upcoming slate of films. “We actually have way more in development and production in Marvel IP than at any point in the history of the studio,” this source said. “There’s been zero slowdown on that front given Disney.”

