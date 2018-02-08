Share This: Tom Hardy Can’t Stop Brooding In First ‘Venom’ Trailer Crystal

The first look at Sony’s standalone Venom movie is here, and Tom Hardy can’t stop brooding. Though, if you had a sinister alien symbiotic using you as a human host you’d probably be pretty broody too.

In Ruben Fleischer’s Venom, Hardy steps into the role of reporter and troubled soul, Eddie Brock. Plot details are still sparse, but we know the thriller is based on Venom’s first solo book, 1993’s Venom: Lethal Protector. In it, Spider-Man’s most famous villain finds himself starting anew in San Francisco after leaving New York.

There’s only one thing missing from this otherwise intriguing teaser: Venom. The sticky alien biomass is nowhere to be found, which I guess is routine for a teaser trailer—you want to save the big reveal for the theatrical trailer—but Venom fans have been waiting a long time to see this character done right after his infamously maligned debut in Spider-Man 3.

The trailer might be low on Venom, but it does feature plenty of Hardy and his New York accent. And, hey, there’s even a glimpse of Michelle Williams, who hopefully has more to do in Venom that most superhero significant others.

Venom hits theatres October 5.