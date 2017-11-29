Share This: The First Trailer For Avengers: Infinity War Is Bananas Corrina

Yesterday afternoon Good Morning America dropped a Marvel-related bombshell: they’d be premiering the first trailer for Avengers: Infinity War on the show the next day (that’s today, FYI). Co-directors Joe and Anthony Russo (Captain America: Civil War) confirmed the announcement and we’ve been counting down the hours until we’d get a good look at the film’s massive, star-studded cast (including characters from The Avengers movies, the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, Doctor Strange, Spider-Man, Ant-Man, etc.) ever since.

Now the trailer has dropped, revealing some clues as to where the franchise will go following the storyline we saw in Thor: Ragnarok. Infinity War sees all of Marvel’s superhero squads team up to go head to head with Thanos in an effort to stop the evil intergalactic warlord from gathering all six Infinity Stones and ruling the universe with limitless power and boundless cruelty.

So, without further ado, here’s the brand new full-length trailer.

Highlights? Peter Parker’s tingling Spidey senses, Thanos’ terrifying universe-jumping, Loki (it’s always awesome to see Loki), the classic way the Guardians make their entry onto the scene, and (OMFG!) that scene where Paul Bettany’s Vision (whose forehead is an Infinity Stone depository) is attacked by Thanos and his thugs. If you weren’t already craving a new post-Ragnarok Marvel movie, you are now.

Infinity War is out May 4, 2018. Check out the Spidey-leaked poster below.



