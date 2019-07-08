Share This: First Mulan Trailer Gets Down To Business (To Defeat The Huns) Brittany Vincent

Who is that girl we see, staring straight back at us? It’s Mulan!

We’ve just had our first official look at Disney’s new live-action adaptation of Mulan, and it’s absolutely gorgeous. Helmed by director Niki Caro (Whale Rider), this vision of Mulan introduces Chinese actress Liu Yifei, who also goes by the name Crystal Liu, as our titular heroine.

The movie is said to be inspired by both the legendary yarn of Hua Mulan as well as parts of the classic animated film. As such, the movie will follow Mulan, who runs away from home and disguises herself as a man to join the Chinese army in a bid to prepare for an impending invasion by the Huns. Our first look at the film follows Mulan’s journey from wife-to-be to the honoured warrior Hua Zhou (Tzi Ma) to the saviour of her people. A girl who can do both, right?

When the original animated epic hit theatres, it ended up earning a whopping $304.3 million worldwide in addition to multiple Golden Globe and Academy Award nominations. Aside from being an action-packed adventure with a strong female lead, it also happened to feature some of the most exciting Disney songs ever to have graced one of the company’s animated films: take bops like “I’ll Make a Man Out of You” and “A Girl Worth Fighting For,” some of the biggest earworms to come from the House of Mouse in the ’90s.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like this version will feature catchy tunes or even everyone’s beloved dragon Mushu, but it’s probably a good idea to let this grittier, more realistic version of the story stand on its own. Aladdin adapted the familiar songs we loved from the animated movie, and while it made a valiant attempt at capturing the same magic, it could never totally match the originals. Perhaps the line of thinking here is to avoid making a shot-for-shot remake for that or a similar reason.

Whatever the case may be, we can’t wait to see what becomes of Disney’s latest live-action flick. Mulan is set to hit theatres on March 27, 2020.