Here’s Your First Behind-the-Scenes Look at Bond 25

After a number of setbacks being reported on set of the new Bond 25 film, fans can breathe a collective sigh of relief as a new minute-long teaser was released across Bond social media channels yesterday.

On set with #Bond25: Jamaica.

Check out director Cary Fukunaga, Daniel Craig (James Bond #007), @jfreewright (Felix Leiter) and @LashanaLynch (Nomi) in this behind the scenes look at our recent Caribbean filming. Watch the full video at https://t.co/1JH3zpzGuv pic.twitter.com/cIo5iMzVoN — James Bond (@007) June 25, 2019

Featuring a behind-the-scenes look at the Jamaica shoot that wrapped last month, we see Bond mixing work and play in some visually stunning footage that has us already hyped for the final product, set to hit cinemas on April 8, 2020. We also catch our first glimpses of Jeffrey Wright returning as Felix Leiter and Captain Marvel’s Lashana Lynch in the clip, though no sign of Rami Malek’s new antagonist can be found—probably due to the fact that Malek was “stuck” filming in New York instead. Director Cary Fukunaga also squashed rumours of “set mutiny” once and for all, as the clip shows the new Bond director hard at work on set with no PlayStation in sight.

We’re glad to see the latest Bond instalment is coming along despite a few rough patches along the way. First, Craig sustained an ankle injury while shooting was wrapping in Jamaica and had to be flown out to the United States for additional treatment. Then, a crew member also suffered minor injuries from to an on-set “controlled explosion” at the Pinewood Studios in England earlier this month, while just this Monday, a man was arrested and charged for setting up hidden cameras in the women’s bathroom at the Pinewood Studios set. Let’s hope its smooth sailing from here on out, and if you haven’t already, be sure to check out the exciting on-set video below.