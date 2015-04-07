How do you want to login to your Space account?

News

‘Final Fantasy’ Game Developers Changed This Character’s Costume For Being ‘Too Sexy’

April 7, 2015
Victoria McNally, MTV.com
MFF_12-25-14

When Square Enix first released images of the hero who’ll star in their latest iOS game, “Mobius Final Fantasy” (previous “Mevius Final Fantasy”) the Internet was… well, kind of shocked. That’s because he was wearing this:

ff-3-1428428203
Which, from behind, looked sort of like this:

ff-5-1428428243
Oh my.

As uncomfortable as it might be to see such a revealing outfit on a a male protagonist, doesn’t it also seem… kind of familiar? That’s because female characters are depicted wearing skimpy clothing, which the feminist geek community sometimes jokingly refers to as “boob armor,” in video games like this all the time. So at the time it was kind of cool that “Final Fantasy” would be willing to take a chance on such a striking look, even if they weren’t intentionally doing it for equality’s sake.

Or, it WAS cool. It’s not anymore, because in a recent online presentation that revealed new details about the game, producer Yoshinore Kitase announced that their “Mobius” protagonist, Wal, would be changing his default outfit a bit. The reason? Too many Japanese fans complained about the amount of skin he was showing.

new-wal-1428430181
“After we released the screenshots in December, we looked at the various reactions we were getting online, and in the end, showing this much skin…” Kitase said, according to a translation from anime news site RocketNews24. The presentation’s sole female participant, entertainment personality Asuna, also remarked that the costume was “too sexy.”

Now, Kitase says, “We’re moving forward during development and letting it evolve while taking into consideration users’ opinions, so I asked the character designer to make a change.” As a result, Wal’s default outfit has had more fabric added to it, particularly around his hips and lower back.

Of course, it’s totally fine for the developers to change their minds when it comes to the way that their characters look. That said, is surprising that Square Enix is so willing to cave to their fans on THIS character, considering that many of their female characters wear far less than what Wal has on in those initial screenshots. Like Rikku from “Final Fantasy X” and “X-2,” for example:

435227-rikku-1428431016
Or Cindy, who’ll be appearing in “Final Fantasy XV” as a minor character (in this upcoming game, all the playable characters are male):

Heck, you don’t even have to break it down by gender — plenty of male “FF” protagonists have gone shirtless, too, like Vaan from “Final Fantasy XII”:

dissidia1-1428433786
If Wal’s hips were “too sexy,” then what about these designs?

Not everyone at the presentation preferred Wal’s new look, though, and the folks at Square Enix say that they’re are still willing to bring the sexy back — provided that it’s at the behest of fans.

“If enough people say they like those hiplines, then we might bring the original costume back,” Kitase noted. Start those letter writing campaigns, gamers!

