Share This: Far Cry 5 Is One Of Ubisoft’s Biggest And Best Games Ever Neila

The Far Cry formula hasn’t changed much since the first entry bazooka’d its way onto computers and consoles back in 2004, but who’s complaining? While there’s been a slight sense of fatigue in consistently produced franchises like, say, Assassin’s Creed, taking control of one lone warrior who must build a resistance and exact bloody justice on an army of hostiles in a vast open-world hasn’t lost its lustre.

That’s not to say Far Cry 5 doesn’t offer some very welcome tweaks. For starters, your character, a very resilient sheriff’s deputy, can be male or female, a welcome customization feature many game developers are now finally beginning to integrate. It’s a first-person shooter, so changing your character’s gender and wardrobe isn’t going to be that visually impactful, but thumbs up.

More important to the core gameplay is how Far Cry 5 allows players to tackle the campaign however they like, with more open-ended options for taking on the map’s various regions. Not unlike The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, the furthest areas of the game’s ginormous map are reachable from the get-go, and there’s no singular way to advance the story.

While such newfound freedom may initially seem daunting, Far Cry 5 has also fine-tuned its progression system to suit this. The main goal for each of the game’s three regions is too piss off its respective sibling lieutenant enough to bring them out into the wild so you can kill them in as extreme a fashion as you like. After you’ve crossed off all three lieutenants, you’ll then confront Joseph “The Father” Seed (side note: he’s voiced by and modelled after Bitten’s Pack Leader Greg Bryk). We love us some Bryk, but the most entertaining big bad is Faith Seed, a spacey flower child who uses a hallucinogenic drug called Bliss to get into peoples’ heads. These lead to some drugged up and wildly trippy cut-scenes, which is something of a Far Cry staple at this point.

And who exactly is “The Father.” He’s the cult leader of a fictional Montana town called Hope County. While the series has certainly taken us to far more exotic locations, Rural America is a pretty swell sandbox to shoot your way out of. Also, as in past entries, you can get torn to bits by a wolverine while innocently picking flowers in the wilderness. Oh, video games.

Shooting up gun-loving cultists sounds like a fairly politically charged agenda, but the story doesn’t take itself too “real world” seriously. Still, there is a mission called Make Hope Great Again.

This is still a tried and true Far Cry sequel, full of distracting (in a good way) side missions, ultra fluid combat, occasional hilarious death glitches, and an addictive levelling up system that make you want to get those perk points. You can also play the story solo or cooperatively, which obviously doubles the mayhem in the best way possible. Then there’s Far Cry Arcade, a new mode in the series that allows you to create your own levels and missions with pretty robust editing tools. One of the more exciting aspects of Arcade is seeing key elements from other Ubisoft properties like Watch Dogs and Assassin’s Creed make brief cameos. Interestingly, there’s even a Resident Evil-themed level.

Far Cry 5 is available now on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. Check out our man Greg Bryk unboxing the Father Edition below.