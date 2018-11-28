How do you want to login to your Space account?

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

Producer Explains Why The Fantastic Beasts Series Keeps Growing

November 28, 2018
Jon

Unlike the Harry Potter movies, the Fantastic Beasts franchise sprang largely from a single book. According to producer David Heyman, J.K. Rowling thought she was building a trilogy, but once she got to work on the scripts, the series transformed into a pentalogy (five films). “I think she knew… some of the structures, the big moments that she was trying to hit,” he told Collider. “She knows where it ends, she knows where it begins, and she had a lot of the building blocks in her head. But as she was filling out, she realized there was a lot more there than she thought.”

Fantastic Beasts has already been a massive moneymaker for Warner Bros., but Heyman is adamant that the series was extended without any pressure from the studio. “While it may look like it to some people, there is nothing cynical about this,” he said, attributing the expansion to Rowling’s high-powered imagination. “This is all from her head. So she begins with three films because she thinks that’s the story she wants to tell… then she wrote the first, and as she was writing the second—actually just before then—but as she says we working on the first, she began to realize there was a whole lot more, and she was trying to figure out, ‘How the hell am I going to squeeze this into three?’”

The second instalment in the series (Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald) is in theatres now. Check out the trailer below.

