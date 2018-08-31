Share This: Hot Dumbledore Jude Law Calls Filming In Hogwarts An ‘Out-Of-Body Experience’ Crystal

There’s a lot to be excited for in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald: Jude Law’s Hot Dumbledore, the introduction of Nicolas Flamel, baby Nifflers, new Parisian locations, and even more screen time for the adorably awkward Newt Scamander. But there’s one thing that has die-hard Potter fans truly twisting in anticipation: the sequel’s return to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. More specifically, the franchise’s return to Lacock Abbey.

In a newly released featurette, it’s revealed that the location used for Hogwarts in the Fantastic Beasts sequel is the same one that was used in three of the Harry Potter films. Author and screenwriter J.K. Rowling called the reunion a “sentimental” experience, while Law—making his debut in Rowling’s onscreen wizarding world as young Albus Dumbledore—described it as an “odd, out-of-body experience.”

“I’ve watched with everyone else, those classes, and suddenly to be in it—you’re in there doing it, but then you look back as yourself and realize how special it was,” he said.

It’s unclear if Hogwarts will have a sizable role in the Fantastic Beasts franchise or if it’s just another setting for Rowling’s globe-trotting series. Either way, it’s a fun Easter egg for fans of the Potter franchise, returning to something achingly familiar yet markedly different at the same time.

The Crimes of Grindelwald finds dark wizard Gellert Gridelwald (Johnny Depp) once again on the loose and amassing a dangerous following across Europe. With the wizarding world becoming increasingly divided, it’s up to Dumbledore’s favourite former student Newt (Eddie Redmayne) and his bag of exceptional, magical beasts to thwart Grindelwald’s plans and save the day.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald hits theatres November 16, 2018.