Young Dumbledore Is Unnervingly Hot In New Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald Photos Crystal

Albus Dumbledore was a complicated young man, thanks in part to his fraught relationship with the dark wizard, Gellert Grindelwald. So it’s no surprise that the Dumbledore we meet in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is, in screenwriter J.K. Rowling’s own words, “quite a troubled man.” However, it is a surprise to see that he’s also an unnervingly attractive man. I don’t know about you, but I certainly wasn’t ready for Hot Dumbledore.

Warner Bros. has released a few new photos from the anticipated Fantastic Beasts sequel, including a glimpse at Depp’s villainous Grindelwald and his mysterious new recruit Vinda Rosier, played by Poppy Corby-Tuech. (The name Rosier should sound familiar to astute Harry Potter fans; the pure-blood surname belonged to two Death Eaters who served Lord Voldemort.) But it’s this dashing photo of Jude Law’s sophisticated, young Dumbledore that immediately grabbed my attention.

That wry grin! The familiar twinkle in his eye! The telescope behind him! Hogwarts!!! I haven’t seen a single piece of footage from this film, but I can already tell that Law brings a bit of cunning charm to the beloved wizard.

In another photo we see Eddie Redmayne’s magizoologist Newt Scamander, now a published author, and Dan Fogler’s lovable baker Jacob Kowalski back on the prowl in what looks like the magical streets of Paris. As for why Jacob’s holding a bucket, I can only hope it has something to do with a missing magical creature. Where is that Niffler anyway?

Again, it appears as though Newt has found himself in a tricky situation, but at least he’s limber enough for the job.

Grindewald and Rosier make quite a sinister pair. If you’re thinking, “Hey, Vinda looks like someone who belongs in the Black family tree,” you’re not entirely wrong. Remember: Bellatrix and Narcissa’s mother was Druella Black, née Rosier. The Rosier family were part of the Sacred Twenty-Eight, the families that Salazar Slytherin himself deemed pure.

And finally, here’s a photo of Redmayne and Law behind the scenes of The Crimes of Grindelwald that perfectly captures my aesthetic. Swoon.

Here’s the full synopsis for the sequel:

“At the end of the first film, the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Depp) was captured by MACUSA (Magical Congress of the United States of America), with the help of Newt Scamander (Redmayne). But, making good on his threat, Grindelwald escaped custody and has set about gathering followers, most unsuspecting of his true agenda: to raise pure-blood wizards up to rule over all non-magical beings.

In an effort to thwart Grindelwald’s plans, Albus Dumbledore (Law) enlists his former student Newt Scamander, who agrees to help, unaware of the dangers that lie ahead. Lines are drawn as love and loyalty are tested, even among the truest friends and family, in an increasingly divided wizarding world.”

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald hits theatres November 16, 2018.