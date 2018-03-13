Share This: The First Fantastic Beasts 2 Trailer Just Dropped And It’s Predictably Fantastic Corrina

The Potterverse just got a little bit bigger. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald has released a first full length trailer for the sequel that continues to trace the adventures of magizoologist Newt Scamander (a perpetually wide-eyed Eddie Redmayne).

When we last visited the Wizarding World, formidable bad guy and practicer of the dark arts, Gellert Grindelwald (played by Johnny Depp, whose own criminal allegations have plagued the production and resulted in an unsuccessful petition to have the part recast) had been captured by Newt and MACUSA (the Magical Congress of the United States of America). Of course, he’s escaped—because a) he’s an evil master of magic; and b) there wouldn’t be a movie if he didn’t. Now Grindelwald has rounded up his own gang of baddies in an effort to mount a coup… one that would see Muggles exist to serve a race of pure-blood wizards. Newt must team up with a young Albus Dumbledore (that’d be Jude Law) to stop him and unite the increasingly divided magical world.

A super short teaser dropped yesterday, featuring a legion of eager Potter fans and promising a longer look at a proper trailer today. Wands ready? Check out the mini clip below.

The real thing, out just minutes ago, give fans their first look at Law as Dumbledore and hints at the extreme danger that he and Newt find themselves in. Also? We get to visit Hogwarts again.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald also stars Katherine Waterston, Zoë Kravitz, Ezra Miller, and Carmen Ejogo. The world gets a bit more magical on November 16, 2018. Watch the trailer below.