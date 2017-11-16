How do you want to login to your Space account?

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Fantastic Beasts 2: Here’s The New Title And Your First Look At The Cast

November 16, 2017
Chloe

Following the success of the first film Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them, Warner Bros Pictures has just revealed the title and shared the first look at its cast for the next instalment, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald.

The sequel will be part of the new five-film series that also takes place in Harry Potter‘s famous Wizarding World.

English actor Eddie Redmayne will be reprising his role as Newt Scamander, the protagonist of the first film. Other actors returning to their roles include Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller and Johnny Depp. Jude Law will be joining the cast for the sequel, set to portray a young Albus Dumbledore.

It’s been announced that David Yates, who directed the first film, will be directing all five films, with author J.K. Rowling taking care of the screenplay.

The Crimes of Grindelwald is set for release exactly a year from today, November 16, 2018.

