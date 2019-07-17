Share This: Fans Really Want Harry Styles To Play Prince Eric In The Live-Action Little Mermaid Jordyn

Disney’s upcoming live-action version of The Little Mermaid has been on all of our minds lately—especially since it was announced that Halle Bailey would be taking on the iconic role of Ariel. But of course, the news of Bailey’s casting left a lot of Disney fans wondering which Hollywood hottie would play her prince. And well, they may finally have their answer. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Harry Styles is in “early negotiations” for the role.

But Styles isn’t the only celeb who’s been rumoured to be part of the upcoming film, which is slated to begin production in early 2020. According to Variety, Melissa McCarthy is in talks to play the role of Ursula, and Jacob Tremblay and Awkwafina have signed on to play Scuttle and Flounder. Inevitably, the news of these castings has only bolstered fan curiosity as to who will play Prince Eric, and in recent weeks, people on social media have come up with a few celebs they’d love to see fill the part—including Shawn Mendes, BTS’s Jimin, Jordan Fisher, and yes, the One Direction star.

Although nothing is confirmed quite yet, it seems pretty unanimous that fans think Styles would be a great fit for the role. Plus, this isn’t his first rodeo, either. He previously acted in 2017’s Dunkirk, which proved that he’s capable of much more than just wooing fans with his musical talent and charming stage presence. And now that The Little Mermaid seems like a real possibility, loyal fans have taken to Twitter to express their joy. Sure, it’s still too early to know if he’ll actually play the role, but since when has that stopped a fandom from freaking out online? Pretty much never.

Harry styles as prince Eric ? as he fucking should 😌💅🏽pic.twitter.com/Mhz3m0OGlR — YOONGI LOCKDOWN (@Moonlightzarryv) July 16, 2019

me auditioning as a fish to see harry styles as prince eric #PrinceEric #HarryStyles pic.twitter.com/MFdcveHZUz — ~hi (@simamartini) July 17, 2019

if Harry Styles gets cast as prince eric i will literally audition to play a grain of sand — Amber Scholl (@AmberScholl) July 16, 2019

me on my way to audition to play prince eric’s dog if harry styles gets casted pic.twitter.com/xSI0Ksq5H1 — kae ☻ (@kaelynwrightt) July 16, 2019

Harry Styles in talks to play Prince Eric in Disney's pic.twitter.com/82fbUPP7fB — Ornella ♡. (@hsftheaven) July 16, 2019

me auditioning to be a creaky door in Prince Eric’s castle just so I can get a glimpse of Harry Styles pic.twitter.com/HJ7Sqlw8yo — 𝕲𝖔𝖙𝖍 𝕵𝖆𝖈𝖐𝖎𝖊 𝕭𝖚𝖗𝖐𝖍𝖆𝖗𝖙 (@gothjackieburk) July 17, 2019

harry styles as prince eric? pic.twitter.com/WT4kBZiIyU — syd (@sydreadss) July 16, 2019

Harry Styles as Prince Eric. That's it. That's the tweet. pic.twitter.com/QLX6QOCKjx — 🇲🇽𝓛𝓲𝔃𝓫𝓮𝓽𝓱🇲🇽 (@LizTomlinsonHor) July 16, 2019

Harry Styles as prince Eric?

Hell yes! See you in the theaters, I already got my popcorn popped — 𝐀𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐚 (@sarcasticmaliik) July 17, 2019

uneducated individuals: “harry styles is not my prince eric”

me: pic.twitter.com/zsKt5pPFDH — 𝒾𝓈𝒶𝒷𝑒𝓁𝓁𝒶 (@bqbyharry) July 17, 2019

me after hearing harry styles may be prince eric pic.twitter.com/uABTuHxfjw — frankie pangilinan (@kakiep83) July 17, 2019

If Harry styles plays prince Eric in the new little mermaid, it’s gonna be 1990 whatever all over agian watching that shit 2-3 times a day. pic.twitter.com/QqYailBOmz — molly twiss (@m_Twiss10) July 17, 2019

harry styles for prince eric pic.twitter.com/A2DbxWnmw9 — sam (@_caballasam) July 17, 2019

me about harry styles potentially becoming prince eric pic.twitter.com/3QyRAEpsyy — emilee 🌹 (@_emileexo) July 17, 2019

Well, folks—we told you it’s unanimous. People really want to see Styles play Prince Eric, and if they get their way, it might actually happen. But at this point, all we can really do is wait—or freak out online. That’s always an option, too!