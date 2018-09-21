How do you want to login to your Space account?

Fan Expo Canada

Here’s What You Can Buy With $50 At Fan Expo

September 21, 2018
Space
fan-expo-merch-video-lead

Besides cosplaying, attending panels, and fighting for the chance to meet some of your favourite on and off-screen stars, buying merch is arguably the biggest part of any convention experience.

Which is why this year, the Space.ca team took on Fan Expo Canada 2018 with nothing but $50 in their pockets and a whole lot of hopes and dreams. We challenged a Fan Expo newbie and two Fan Expo veterans to explore the convention floor and spend their money on anything their geeky little hearts desired—these are the results.

Watch our Fan Expo Canada 2018 merch challenge below, and check out our full Killjoys and Wynonna Earp Fan Expo panels on Space.ca.

