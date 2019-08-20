How do you want to login to your Space account?

Fan Expo Canada

Here’s Who We’re Most Excited To See At Fan Expo This Year

August 20, 2019
Meghan
fan-expo-canada-2019-celebrity-guests

Fan Expo Canada turns 25 this year, and, as always, there are going to be a ton of different events to check out for those attending. Of course, there’ll also be more than a few famous faces coming to celebrate the big event, including both current-day stars as well as celebs who played integral roles in the movies and television shows that shaped our childhoods. Here are just a few of the celebrity guests we’re excited to see at the convention this year.

Jeff Goldblum

fan-expo-canada-2019-celebrity-guests-jeff

Jurassic Park’s Jeff Goldblum is making an appearance this Sunday, and everyone’s excited. The Thor: Ragnarok actor will grace the city of Toronto for the event, and you can catch him for a Q&A or a photo op—or both!

Peter Capaldi

fan-expo-canada-2019-celebrity-guests-peter

This year, you’ll get a chance to hop into your TARDIS and (temporarily) travel back to the time when Peter Capaldi was the Doctor. The twelfth incarnation of Doctor Who will be available for photo ops throughout the weekend. And if you’re dying to ask Capaldi what’s worse—Daleks or the Cybermen—come join the Q&A panel on closing day.

Brendan Fraser

fan-expo-canada-2019-celebrity-guests-fraser

Listen, lady! The Mummy and Doom Patrol star Brendan Fraser will be taking part in both a photo op and Q&A during his time at Fan Expo. We couldn’t be more excited that he’s here for this huge anniversary.

The Goonies Cast

fan-expo-canada-2019-celebrity-guests-goonies-1

Hey, you guysthe Goonies are back! If you still fantasize about life on the Goon Docks and the twisted tale of One-Eyed Willie, then link up with Data (Ke Huy Quan), Mikey (Sean Astin), and Mouth (Corey Feldman) on the weekend to hear what they have to say about the pirates’ adventure.

Jonathan Frakes

fan-expo-canada-2019-celebrity-guests-frakes

Star Trek‘s Jonathan Frakes is flying back to earth in time for Fan Expo. You can catch him Saturday and Sunday for a Q&A and a photo op. We’re hoping he gives some info on Star Trek: Picard, coming in 2020, while he’s here. Regardless, don’t miss your chance to see William Riker IRL.

Catch all your favourites at Fan Expo Canada from August 22 to August 25. Tickets are on sale now.


