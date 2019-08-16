How do you want to login to your Space account?

Fan Expo Canada

Fan Expo Canada Is Turning 25 This Year

August 16, 2019
Alex
fan-expo-canada-2019-25-year-anniversary

Next week, Fan Expo 2019 will be celebrating its 25th year. Can you believe it? We can’t either, but we can all expect a truly fantastic weekend.

Though Fan Expo never disappoints, this year there’s quite a star-studded cast coming to the convention. To drop a few names, next weekend’s convention will feature panels with Jurassic Park and Thor: Ragnarok’s Jeff Goldblum, Doom Patrol and The Mummy’s Brendan Fraser, The Office’s Rainn Wilson, and Rosemary Baby’s Mia Farrow. If that doesn’t give you chills, they’ll certainly multiply with Grease and Pulp Fiction star John Travolta, who’ll be attending a Q&A panel and a couple of photo ops. You can also swap some back-to-(high)-school tips with Elizabeth Berkley, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, and Mario Lopez from Saved by the Bell

Like always, Expo attendees can check out a variety of panels, stroll through Artist Alley, get their photos taken with their favourite comic, movie and/or television characters, and enjoy a variety of different activities from escape rooms to cosplay meetups.

For those of you who don’t already know, Fan Expo Canada 2019 runs from  August 22 to August 25, so you still have some time to buy your tickets. And don’t fret—if you’re not able to make it this year, you can rely on us to cover all of the convention’s biggest panels. Stay tuned for more!


