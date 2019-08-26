Share This: Fan Expo 2019: 34 Years Later, The Goonies Still Remember Everything Jon

The Goonies is 34 years old, but you’d never guess it from the cast’s vivid recollections of the shoot. Having spent all these years constantly reflecting on this magical period in their lives, these actors have never had a chance to let any of their memories fade away. On Sunday, three key members of the cast—Sean Astin (Mikey), Corey Feldman (Mouth), and Jonathan Ke Quan (Data)—visited Fan Expo for yet another trip down memory lane, one that included references to props that got away, a prank played on Harrison Ford, and at least one violent altercation.

Throwing Priceless Props in the Trash

Astin claimed he emerged from the shoot with some of the most prized Goonies props, but most of these were tossed in the trash by his mom (’60s icon Patty Duke) while he was shooting 1990’s Memphis Belle. “When I came back, she was like, ‘You don’t live here anymore,’” he explained. “I was like, ‘What? Is there a forwarding address or something?’ And I was like, ‘Where’s The Goonies map and where’s the inhaler and the doubloon?’ The one thing that has survived over time was… the skull and bones, which is pretty great.”

Selling to the Lowest Bidder

Feldman had an equally unfortunate prop experience, but he made the critical error himself. “I kept my outfit and my bike,” he said. “When I finished The Goonies and I kept all this amazing stuff, I was so excited and this guy—who ended up being a nefarious creature, let’s just say—who was like a huge fanboy of Steven Spielberg and all of his films and whatever, he convinced me at the time to sell him both my wardrobe and my bike because, as a kid, I didn’t get my money, right? My parents got my money, so I never got to see it. So he goes, ‘I’ll give you fifty bucks,’ and I was like, ‘Yeah, such a good deal obviously! Where else am I gonna get fifty bucks?’ Sad to say, I sold myself out for fifty dollars.”

The Goonies Book Club

During the shoot, the cast got to meet a variety of celebrity guests, including Dan Aykroyd, Pee-wee Herman, and Cyndi Lauper, but the most memorable visit involved Quan’s Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom co-star. “I remember one day when Harrison Ford came to the set,” he explained. “There was a biography of him that he absolutely hates and when he walked on the set… he looked to his left, and there was the security guard, reading that biography. So he rolled his eyes. He walked a little further into the stage and the craft service guy is reading the biography. He walked a little further down and another person was reading that book. He got on the set and there was like 50 people who had that book reading it.” It turns out this was all an elaborate prank played by Goonies producer (and Ford’s Indiana Jones director) Steven Spielberg, who distributed 200 copies of the book to the cast and crew.

Fond (and Violent) Memories

When the cast was asked to recall their happiest memories of the shoot, Quan offered a surprising answer. “The fondest memory I have is the time we spent in the trailer doing school work. It’s a law that when you’re working with minors, you have to hire a tutor and you have to get three hours of school work in every day. It was in that trailer that we all bonded and became brothers and sisters. It’s in that trailer that we laughed, we cried, we joked, we made fun of each other.” However, this did get violent on at least one occasion. “Martha [Plimpton] and I got in a physical fight… the only time I’ve ever fought with a girl,” Feldman revealed, admitting that he was easily defeated. “She was like twice my size. She was from New York and she was tough.”



