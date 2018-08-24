Share This: Find Out Which Space Stars Are Coming To Fan Expo Space

We teased a soon-to-come Fan Expo guest announcement just a couple weeks ago, and now it’s finally time to let the cat out of the bag.

Not one, not two, but three Space shows will be represented at Fan Expo Canada this year. On Team Star Trek: Discovery, we’ve got star Sonequa Martin-Green (Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Saru), Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), Shazad Latif (Voq/Ash Tyler), and newcomer Anson Mount (Christopher Pike).

On Team Killjoys, we’ve got Thom Allison (Pree), Kelly McCormack (Zeph), Sean Baek (Fancy), Atticus Mitchell (Pippin), Patrick Garrow (Turin), Rob Stewart (Khylen), Gavin Fox (Gared), series showrunner Adam Barken and series creator Michelle Lovretta.

And rounding things out for Team Wynonna Earp is Melanie Scrofano (Wynonna Earp), Dominique Provost-Chalkley (Waverly Earp), Tim Rozon (Doc Holliday), and Varun Saranga (Jeremy Chetri). It’ll be a full-fledged Space reunion.

Space’s Star Trek: Discovery panel will take place on Saturday September 1 at 3ep in Room 106 while our Killjoys and Wynonna Earp panels will take place on Sunday September 2 in Room 701A at 11ep and 2ep, respectively. If you can’t be there in person, keep checking Space’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram feeds to follow along with each panel from home.

Check out the Fan Expo Canada website for the full long weekend schedule. And if you’re attending the convention, make sure to drop by the Space booth in between panels to put your butt-kicking abilities to the test and take the Laser Quest Challenge, free of charge.