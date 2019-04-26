Share This: Here’s Everything We Know About The Upcoming Bond Film Stephanie

In a livestream from Ian Fleming’s Jamaican villa GoldenEye, producers of the untitled Bond film revealed the first details surrounding the suave spy’s 25th appearance.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, creator of Fleabag and writer of the first season of Killing Eve, was announced as a co-writer along with Scott Z. Burns and veteran Bond screenwriters Neal Purvis and Robert Wade.

Joining the cast as the main antagonist is Oscar-winner Rami Malek, who ominously promised to make “sure Mr. Bond will not have an easy ride of it” in a video message appearance from New York. Other new additions to the cast include Captain Marvel’s Lashana Lynch, Aladdin‘s Billy Magnussen, Blade Runner 2049‘s Ana De Armas, Genius‘ David Dencik, and Dali Benssalah.

Previously confirmed returning cast members include Ralph Fiennes as M, Naomie Harris as Moneypenny, Rory Kinnear as Tanner, Léa Seydoux as Madeleine Swann, and Ben Whishaw as Q. Jeffrey Wright, who hasn’t appeared in a Bond film since starring in Casino Royale and Quantum of Solace, will also be making a return in Bond 25 as CIA agent Felix Leiter.

The film will begin with Bond relaxing in Jamaica after leaving active service at MI6. In true Bond fashion, however, according to the film’s synopsis, “his peace is short-lived” as “his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA” shows up at his doorstep asking for help. The ensuing “mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.”

Scenes have already been shot in Norway, with leaked clips from set depicting a young girl being chased by an armed man in a peculiar white mask. Production is now underway in Jamaica and will move on to Bond’s traditional home of Pinewood Studios in England and Matera, Italy.

Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, the fifth and final Daniel Craig-helmed Bond film is slated for worldwide release in April 2020. Until then, stay tuned for more details.



