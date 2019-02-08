How do you want to login to your Space account?

Ghostbusters

Ernie Hudson Talked To Both Reitmans About The New Ghostbusters Movie

February 8, 2019
Jon
ernie-hudson-new-ghostbusters-lead

Movie fans are still wrapping their heads around the prospect of a Ghostbusters movie directed by Jason Reitman—son of original director Ivan Reitman—and that includes veteran ghostbuster Ernie Hudson. While Hudson’s had actual conversations with both Reitmans about the new movie, he didn’t come away with any revealing details. “I reached out to Jason,” he told /Film. “I’ve talked to Jason. I’ve also had a conversation with Ivan, just to congratulate him. They confirmed that the movie is definitely being made because, you know, there’s always been rumours with Ghostbusters the last 30 years. What that’ll look like, they did not share.”

Hudson added that he has decades-old memories of Jason Reitman—and that may help him land a role in the new film. “The reason I wanted to reach out to Jason… I remember him as a little kid on the set of Ghostbusters,” he explained. “The fact that he’s stepping into that… I think the fans have been wanting it, so no matter what happens, I know it’s going to be a great movie. I really respect him as a filmmaker. Obviously, I’d love to be a part of it, but that hasn’t so far presented itself.”

The new Ghostbusters’ release date remains a mystery, but you can watch the trailers for the original three below.

