Orphan Black And Our Other Genre Favourites Got Nominated For Emmy Awards Corrina

This morning, actors Ryan Eggold and Samira Wiley (who you might be able to catch during The Handmaid’s Tale Season 2 finale, airing this Sunday on Bravo) joined a pair of Television Academy VIPs to announce this year’s list of Emmy hopefuls. There were the usual shoo-ins and one or two surprise nominations, but most importantly some of our favourite shows (read: the sci-fi, genre, and fantasy stuff we love) got the Academy’s attention in a big way. Here’s who we’ll be rooting for on September 17, when the awards show goes down.

In the Lead Actress in a Drama Series category, we’ve got an incredible showdown stacked with the leading women from current sci-fi series. Our beloved Tatiana Maslany has been nominated once again for her final season of Orphan Black (we’ll pause here for a quick ‘YAS, QWEEN’ and a little sniffle to mourn the end of that series). Maslany took home the trophy back in 2016… can she do it again?

While Tatiana holds the number one spot in our little Space-y hearts, the Canadian star will have some tough competition this year from her sci-fi rivals. Elisabeth Moss is nominated in the same category for her second season on The Handmaid’s Tale (author Margaret Atwood brings another Canadian connection to that nom), Killing Eve‘s Sandra Oh won over Emmy voters with her dramatic turn as MI5 officer Eve Polastri, and Evan Rachel Wood (who impressed us, surprised us, and confused the hell out of us this year on Westworld) is also a nominee. Competition level: Fierce.

Westworld also cleaned up in the Lead Actor in a Drama Series category. Noms went to both Ed Harris and Jeffrey Wright, and the show was given a spot on the list of nominees for Best Drama Series. Joining Westworld are a few other genre favourites including The Handmaid’s Tale (duh), Stranger Things, and Game of Thrones (oh, how we miss thee).

Head here for the full list of nominees and tune in to the 70th Emmy Awards ceremony on September 17 on CTV.