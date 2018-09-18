Share This: Game Of Thrones, Westworld, And Sandra Oh Shone At Last Night’s Emmys Sara

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony aired on CTV last night, and as per usual it was filled with a good mix of surprising (an impromptu proposal) and not so surprising (Last Week Tonight‘s Outstanding Variety Talk Series win) moments.

As in years past, Game of Thrones got some love with Peter Dinklage earning a third Emmy for his performance as the highly intelligent and quick-witted Tyrion Lannister. Game of Thrones also won its third Outstanding Drama Series award, beating out The Americans, The Crown, The Handmaid’s Tale, Stranger Things, This Is Us and Westworld.

Westworld didn’t come away completely empty-handed, though, as Thandie Newton won a Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series Emmy (her first Emmy ever) for her performance as android Maeve Millay. Killing Eve‘s Sandra Oh, on the other hand, who was nominated in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series category, ended up losing out to The Crown‘s Claire Foy.

Oh arguably won the night, however, as her on-stage banter with Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s Andy Samberg reminded us all that presenting an Emmy can be a very emotionally overwhelming experience—one that can inadvertently lead to you almost giving La La Land its second erroneous award.

Watch Oh’s shining moment below, and visit CTV.ca for all of your other Emmy Award highlights.