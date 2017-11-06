Share This: Emilia Clarke Reunited With Her First Game Of Thrones Love Hilary H

Jason Momoa was killed off Game of Thrones about five whole minutes after the series began, but the love between his character, Khal Drogo, and his Khaleesi, Daenerys Targaryen, is forever.

It’s no shocker, then, that Momoa appeared to be totally thrilled to see Emilia Clarke (a.k.a Khaleesi, Dany, Breaker of Chains, etc.) while in London promoting Justice League over the weekend.

If the hashtags, emojis, and gigantic grins were any indication, the former onscreen lovers were long overdue for some hugs and a great night out. As production for GoT‘s eighth season kicked off at the beginning of October and we’ve got plenty of time before the next chapter in the series premieres in 2019, Clarke’s got a sec before she needs to hop on the back of a dragon and try to save the world from some the Night King (again).

That means now’s the ideal time to catch up with an old friend, especially on the occasion of his next big project, and give GoT fans some healthy heart palpitations over the reunion of one of their fave fictional couples.

Momoa’s gearing up for the release of Justice League, which hits theaters stateside on November 17 (and features him riding the Batmobile instead of a horse, as he did in GoT).