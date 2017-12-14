Share This: Ellie Goulding May Or May Not Be In The New Star Wars Movie Patrick

You might not know this, but a pretty promising little movie comes out this Friday (December 15). It’s called Star Wars: The Last Jedi and, well, that’s honestly all I know about it because I’ve taken great pains to avoid any advance spoilers before I head to the theater this weekend (despite what some jerks on social media want).

One thing I know, though, is that there will likely be some celebrity cameos in the flick. This happened in 2015 with The Force Awakens, which gave Daniel Craig an uncredited role as a stormtrooper and saw Bill Hader and Ben Schwartz lend their voices to BB-8. (And there were a whole lot more than that.)

So it’d make sense for someone like Ellie Goulding, a global superstar, to pop in for the latest entry as a member of the New Republic’s Resistance army. That’s what she said in a pair of tweets on Wednesday (December 13), anyway.

Has anybody seen Star Wars yet and seen someone who resembles me in it 😉 awkward if I got cut. Haha — Ellie Goulding (@elliegoulding) December 13, 2017

Either way it was a really awesome experience. Great to be in the rebel army for a day 🙂 — Ellie Goulding (@elliegoulding) December 13, 2017

It’s cool that Goulding is pretty chill with her situation, given how often reshoots and edits can wipe away someone’s contributions to a day on the set. The reported cameos of Prince William, Prince Harry, and Tom Hardy, however, are likely not going anywhere, if I had to guess.

I can’t say whether or not Goulding’s scene(s) made it into the final cut, but I’m just happy knowing she could finally carry out the dream hinted at in a previous tweet of hers from five years ago.