Share This: Edward James Olmos Promises A Predator Movie That’s Funny, Yet Deadly Jon

With credits like Lethal Weapon and The Last Boy Scout to his name, Shane Black became one of the most celebrated writers of action-comedies in the ’80s and ’90s. In recent years, he has ventured into directing with films like Iron Man 3, The Nice Guys, and next year’s The Predator. According to actor Edward James Olmos—who plays a role in the latter film—you can expect another action movie that highlights Black’s distinctive sense of humour.

“It’s gonna be funny,” he told Cinema Blend. “The kids in the thing. Yeah, the humor. Huge. Huge. I mean I was in shock because, you know, this is a really intense franchise—and it still is. Don’t get me wrong. You’re gonna be inside of it, but… there were some moments where I just had to laugh in the scene and I couldn’t be laughing in the scene. ‘I’m sorry, guys. Really, I’m sorry.’”

Olmos also offered a preliminary plot synopsis for The Predator. “They were all post-traumatic stress disorder guys who were inside of an insane asylum, a mental hospital,” he says of the film’s ensemble. “Then they put the lead character in there to kind of make them disappear because they want them kind of out of the picture. And so he gets involved and then boom, the world goes crazy and these kids are released, but out of a freaky incident with some of the Predators.”

While the film is not yet complete, Olmos feels extremely optimistic: “It’s crazy. It’s so crazy. I’m excited for it, and I don’t know what’s gonna happen. I got a good feeling about it. I mean if it’s really funny, and yet deadly like Predator is.”

The Predator arrives in theatres on August 3, 2018.