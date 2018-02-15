How do you want to login to your Space account?

Arya Stark Taught Eddie Redmayne To Sword Fight For Early Man

February 15, 2018
Alissa
Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

To prep for his prehistoric role as caveman Dug in animated movie Early Man, Eddie Redmayne asked his co-star, Maisie Williams, to bestow some of her centuries-old Game of Thrones sword-fighting wisdom unto him.

“Maisie Williams and I went down to Bristol, where Aardman [Animations, the film’s production company] are, and got dressed up as cave people in massive cave suits and stabbed each other with plastic spears,” Redmayne told Entertainment Weekly.

Although no actual pointy ends were involved, Syrio Forel would be proud of his tiny water dancer.

You may think you don’t need any physical prep for voice acting and that the Oscar-winner was simply taking advantage of the opportunity to duke it out with Arya Stark herself—which I wouldn’t blame him for, honestly—but he would argue otherwise.

“It’s weirdly much more physical than I expected,” Redmayne said. “Because you’re trying to channel all of the character’s traits into just your voice, which, for me, meant that I sort of put my back out and do weird things with my arms.”

Coming from the guy who has suffered from wizard elbow and wand shoulder strain, I can’t say I’m too surprised.

Early Man hits theatres on Friday, February 16.

