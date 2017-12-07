How do you want to login to your Space account?

Eddie Redmayne Is Suffering From A Wizard Ailment On Fantastic Beasts Set

December 7, 2017
Alissa

David M Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Someone get this guy an ice pack! The wand-related injuries Eddie Redmayne sustained during Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them have officially spread.

What were once simple cases of “wand wrist and wizarding elbow” have become as serious as “wand shoulder strain” while filming Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. “It’s from doing some quite hardcore wand action,” Redmayne told Entertainment Weekly, adding, “but I’m not getting any better for it.”

Although Redmayne is modest about his wand skills, his escalating ailment could hint at some top-rate wizard duels ahead — a theory that director David Yates also alluded to.

“The first film had a level of whimsy; the characters felt like children in grown-up bodies,” Yates told EW. “In this movie, it gets grittier and more nuanced and detailed. It’s quite a romantic film, it’s a thriller, it’s quite an interesting combination of genres you rarely see together. I think it will surprise people.”

FNBST2_First_Look

In the second installment of the series, Newt Scamander (Redmayne) teams up with a young Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) to stop Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp) during his rise to power.

A recently-released cast photo introduced three characters new to the journey: Maledictus (Claudia Kim), the carrier of a curse that will ultimately transform her into a beast who appears to have some kind of connection to Credence (Ezra Miller), Leta LeStrange (Zoë Kravitz), Newt’s childhood best friend, and Theseus (Calum Turner), Newt’s older brother.

No word on whether other cast members are afflicted, but at least Redmayne’s injury has not affected filming schedules. Hopefully he’ll add some light arm conditioning exercises to his routine in order to make it through filming three more Fantastic Beast films.

