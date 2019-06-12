How do you want to login to your Space account?

Don't have an account? Sign up now.

It looks like you haven't changed your password in a while. For your security, please change it now.

Submitarrow
Back

Edit Profile

You can opt-out from either of these at any time

Any questions or concerns please contact us.

Update Profile
loading
Update Password
News

Doom Patrol Recap: Vic Melts Down In Cyborg Patrol

June 11, 2019
Corrina
doom-patrol-112-recap-cyborg-patrol

Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET

Darren Jones and the Bureau of Normalcy have seriously screwed things up for Cyborg and his semi-super friends. Vic is being held at the Ant Farm (Larry and his energy friend know the place a little too well), and getting him out of there is basically a suicide mission (where’s the Suicide Squad when you need them?).

The crew debates how to best help Vic, who has shut down Grid and is next to helpless in the hands of the Bureau. Before they get anywhere with their plan, Silas shows up with his own. He wants to take the entire squad into the heart of the Ant Farm and use them as bait to get Jones to release his son. Not only does it fool Jones, but Silas actually has us going for a while there, too.

doom-patrol-112-recap-cyborg-patrol-gang

The most ingenious part of the plan involves smuggling Rita into the Farm inside of Cliff. It’s a genuinely surprising and hilarious reveal. With Rita free to roam, she can release the others (though Jane does just fine on her own after Karen makes a brief appearance and wins over her totally basic torturer). There’s this weird moment when Larry, separated from the energy, looks as though he’s about to leave him behind. He doesn’t, but we were worried. In fact, the gang refuses to leave anyone behind. They effectively shut down the Farm releasing all of its prisoners—including the butts, which handily put an end to Jones and his men. Bye bye, Bureau!

And while we wish that was where the episode ended, there was tragedy waiting down one of those dark Farm hallways. With Vic’s incessantly rebooting system showing him looped footage of his father trying to control him, Vic goes on the attack, punching Silas over and over again in the face until he… well, it doesn’t look good. Silas wanted to reinstall Grid, but Vic feared that is was the operating system that was turning him completely cybernetic. That’s when Mr. Nobody shows up and our ideas about who might be messing with Vic’s head are turned inside out.

doom-patrol-112-recap-cyborg-patrol-nobody

5 questions we have about this week’s episode of Doom Patrol:

1.  Where—other than at the Ant Farm—does one come across a horde of cannibalistic butts?

2. Was there ever a more fitting episode end (pun intended) for a villain like Darren Jones?

3. Should Vic reinstall Grid? Is that his best (only) hope?

4. What is going on in Vic’s head? It looks like a war zone. Who is really in control?

5. Is this the end of Silas? Is he dead? He looks a bit dead.


Check out the full episode below:

Trending
RELATED
doom-patrol-113-recap-flex-patrol
News
Doom Patrol Recap: It’s A Memory Muscle Workout In Flex Patrol
resident-alien-alan-tudyk-2
News
A New Sci-Fi Drama Starring Alan Tudyk Is Coming Next Year
doom-patrol-111-recap-frances-patrol
News
Doom Patrol Recap: Things Get Swampy In Frances Patrol
killjoys-season-5-trailer
News
The First Killjoys Season 5 Teaser Is Here, And We Hope You Like Intensi...