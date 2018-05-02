Share This: Donald Glover Takes Us On A Guided Tour Of The Millennium Falcon Jon

Let’s face it, one of the major selling points of Solo: A Star Wars Story is the Millennium Falcon, which is set to play a crucial role in the prequel spin-off arriving later this month. In a new featurette, co-star Donald Glover (who plays Lando Calrissian in the film) offers an exhaustive tour, giving fans a unique opportunity to freeze frame and more closely scrutinise every inch of this iconic ship.

Glover takes us through all the major rooms, including the living quarters, the guest quarters, the captain’s quarters, the kitchen, and the cape room. The tour comes to a close in the cockpit, where our guide generously offers a hyperdrive demo. You can experience the complete tour here: