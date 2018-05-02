Donald Glover Takes Us On A Guided Tour Of The Millennium Falcon
Let’s face it, one of the major selling points of Solo: A Star Wars Story is the Millennium Falcon, which is set to play a crucial role in the prequel spin-off arriving later this month. In a new featurette, co-star Donald Glover (who plays Lando Calrissian in the film) offers an exhaustive tour, giving fans a unique opportunity to freeze frame and more closely scrutinise every inch of this iconic ship.
Glover takes us through all the major rooms, including the living quarters, the guest quarters, the captain’s quarters, the kitchen, and the cape room. The tour comes to a close in the cockpit, where our guide generously offers a hyperdrive demo. You can experience the complete tour here:
We still have a lot to learn about Solo: A Star Wars Story, but the official synopsis describes it as “an all-new adventure with the most beloved scoundrel in the galaxy.” We follow our title character “through a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld,” as he befriends Lando and future copilot Chewbacca “in a journey that will set the course of one of the Star Wars saga’s most unlikely heroes.”
Solo: A Solo Story arrives in theatres on May 25. Check out the trailer below.