Share This: Donald Glover Explains How Ron Howard Sculpted Solo: A Star Wars Story Jon

More than any previous Star Wars movie, Solo is likely to leave fans guessing who was responsible for what. With Ron Howard taking over for directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller relatively late in the game, there has been conflicting speculation about the future of that pre-Howard footage. Asked about this material, Donald Glover (who plays Lando Calrissian) recently revealed that they re-shot less than you might think.

“Not a ton actually,” he said. “Not a lot at all, at least not for me. I think we’ve all never been faced with anything like that and I think he [Howard] did a good job of coming and tell us he didn’t want to change what we were doing at all. He wanted us to remain confident in our vision. He just wanted to sculpt it in a way.”

However, Glover did reveal at least one Howard contribution that is likely to make an impression: “I remember going on set one of the first times, [Howard] was like, ‘Yeah, I want to follow you onto the Millennium Falcon and do this thing.’ I was like, ‘I don’t think I’ve ever seen the outside go into the inside.’ He’s like, ‘Yeah, no one’s ever done that shot.’ As a fan I was… really excited. I know there’s been a lot of talk in the press about this movie, but for me anyway, it was a dream—and also it looks really cool to me.”

Solo: A Star Wars Story arrives in theatres on May 25. Watch for the first trailer later this week.