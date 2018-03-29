Share This: 7 Hilarious Moments From Donald Glover’s Fake Deadpool Script Charles

Donald Glover knows how to be petty. Yesterday (March 28), the Atlanta creator took to Twitter to let fans know he “wasn’t too busy to work on deadpool,” in a since-deleted tweet. The 15-page script he subsequently dropped on the platform was a subtle flex, the equivalent of texting your ex back “k” after receiving a novel.

Last week, FX announced they would not be moving forward with the previously announced Deadpool animated series with Donald and Stephen Glover as a result of “creative differences.” In an interview with The New Yorker, Donald briefly spoke about the tension he had with FX.

“Steve always reminds me, ‘FX didn’t want to do [Atlanta]—you had to beg them. Fuck them!,’” Glover said. “I like Landgraf, I’ve learned a lot from him, but FX is a business. It’s not there to make some kid from Stone Mountain, Georgia,’s dreams come true.”

The title of the episode is “Finale,” but it is so much more. Biting, satirical, and highly meta, the script reads as an acidic critique of pop culture and the forces that may have led to the FXX show’s premature cancelation. Glover uses Deadpool’s tendency to break the fourth wall to address the multiple elephants or rhinos in the room.

The references to Beyoncé bite-gate and Rich The Kid’s latest Lil Uzi diss, point towards the script being finished fairly recently.

Here are the best Deadpool quotes, quips, and jokes from Donald’s script.

1. Ecko Unlimited Fo’ Life

Quote: “I also love everything rhino, ya know? I used to wear a ton of Ecko back in the day. I was a huge G-Unit fan. Had the whole fit. I still got some shirts.” — Page 2

Let he who didn’t rock an XXXL Ecko shirt in the late ’90s throw the first stone in this glass house made of abandoned G-Unit spinners. Deadpool’s reference to the streetwear brand is an innocuous joke that sets the tone for the irreverent script.

2. Shots Fired

Quote: “Sanaa Lathan bit Beyoncé’s face! Oh thank God. It was Jennifer Lawrence. I already hate her. It’s fine” — Page 2

Currently, the internet is obsessed with who bit Beyoncé. Sara Foster, Sanaa Lathan, and Lena Dunham have all been accused. Glover’s insertion of the timely joke is one of the first clues this script is more of a flex than it is an actual discarded pitch.

3. Clout Casers

Quote: “Yeah, that’s my shit really. [YBN Nahmir’s “Rubbin Off The Paint”] Him and Rich the Kid is all I really listen to lately…Rich the Kid not as much tho. He be clout chasin’.” — Page 3

Can Deadpool jump the shark? The minute Donald starts talking about YBN Nahmir and Rich The Kid it becomes apparent he’s trolling FX. The inclusion of these rappers is peculiar, but upon further examination makes sense.

Atlanta is known for utilizing buzzing songs throughout their episodes. It is entirely possible Glover placed a Rap Caviar staple like “Rubbing Off The Paint” into the narrative to poke fun at executives and fans who expected Deadpool to be Atlanta-lite.

4. Cringey69

Quote: “Oh! ‘Jackin’ llama’s from eleven year olds’ sounds awful. That’s not what I’m sayin’. I’m not Tekashi69. I’m an amazing rapper.” — Page 5

6ix9ine is a controversial and provocative rapper from New York City. The “Gummo”-artist pled guilty to one felony count of Use of a Child in a Sexual Performance when he was 18. Since then Tekashi has been embroiled in numerous beefs with rappers like The Game and YG, while critics have grappled with how to cover an artist accused of something heinous. Taking all of this consideration Glover’s joke might’ve gone too far.

5. No Love For POTUS

Quote: “You know, I’m not mad about this whole ‘cancelled’ thing. I actually think it’s a good thing. I mean, is it even a good time to have a violent, gun loving white man ranting on TV? Other than the PRESIDENT!” — Page 7

In an interview with The New York Times, Donald Glover discussed the hesitancy Atlanta‘s writing room had in addressing Donald Trump.

“I think it started with us asking: ‘Do poor people even care,” Glover said. “Are poor people even being affected by this? It’s not like oh, things were great for poor people under Obama, and now they’re way bad. If you’re poor, you’re still at the bottom.”

The joke is funny and surprising for this reason. As political as the Awaken My Love-singer can be, his writing is rarely this direct.

6. The Race Card

Quote: “Do you think they cancelled the show…cause of racism? Yeah, but all the writers were black. And the references were pretty black too…You’re right. Black Panther.” — Page 8

There is likely no ill will between Glover and the cast of Black Panther. He went to the premiere and worked on the script with Ryan Coogler. However, the line is one of the first major digs he takes at Marvel.

7. Donald vs. Marvel

Quote: “It just feels like everyone wants something different, but no one want to do anything different to get it. Doesn’t Marvel have enough feel-good minority shows everyone supports but doesn’t watch? I mean, I think our show woulda been funny. I just wanted a place to be honest. (tearing up) And I guess that place is Freeform.” — Page 9

Someone call Chris Hemsworth and tell him to fork over Mjolnir (R.I.P.), because this is the hammer. The above quote sounds less like the Merc with a Mouth and more like Donald speaking through Deadpool. The “feel-good minority shows” Glover mentions might be a dig at multiple Marvel TV shows including Hulu’s Runaways, Freeform’s Cloak and Dagger, or Netflix’s Luke Cage. All three series feature African-American protagonists.