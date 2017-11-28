Share This: Your First Look At Bill And The Doctor From This Year’s Who Xmas Special Corrina

Xmas Special Airs December 25 9e 6p Stream 9 Seasons on CraveTV

Glass people, a major regeneration, and three Doctors for the price of one? We’re not sure that we’ve ever been more excited for a Who Christmas Special than we are right now. The episode, which marks the departure of both Peter Capaldi and Steven Moffat, has a brand new official synopsis and a fresh new image that shows (for the first time!) Pearl Mackie back in her role as Bill Potts.

The special’s latest synopsis reveals a bit more information about the hour-long episode’s Arctic setting, time trap, and the Twelfth Doctor’s certain fate. Check it out:

The magical final chapter of the Twelfth Doctor’s journey sees the Time Lord team up with his former self, the first ever Doctor (David Bradley) and a returning Bill Potts, for one last adventure: Two Doctors stranded in an Arctic snowscape, refusing to face regeneration. Enchanted glass people, stealing their victims from frozen time. And a World War One captain destined to die on the battlefield, but taken from the trenches to play his part in the Doctor’s story. An uplifting new tale about the power of hope in humanity’s darkest hours, “Twice Upon A Time” marks the end of an era. But as the Doctor must face his past to decide his future, his journey is only just beginning…

“Twice Upon A Time” is written by Steven Moffat, directed by Rachel Talalay, and executive produced by Brian Minchin. The 60-minute special guest stars Mark Gatiss as The Captain and Nikki Amuka-Bird as the voice of the glass woman, and will see Peter Capaldi’s Doctor regenerate into the Thirteenth Doctor (Jodie Whittaker).

Um, yeah. We’re sold on this whole frozen time thing (and even more so on the holiday-appropriate frozen setting). The Doctor Who Christmas Special will air on Space on Christmas day—stay tuned for showtimes

Here’s the full iconic image, along with it’s animated version (for the kids).